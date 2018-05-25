A Sound Sculpture Designed to Play a Single Piece of Music That Waxes and Wanes With the Moon

Musician and artist Craig Colorusso who previously built a set of interactive musical sun boxes, has created Moon Phases, a singular, continuous piece of music that waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon.

The piece mimics the phases of the moon by begining in silence with the New Moon and slowly getting more dense adding notes until it’s at its fullest with the Full Moon. It waxes and wanes differently so each are unique.

The soundtrack is played through a open sound sculpture called the Moon Pod, which also casts sun and moon shadows. The Moon Pod is located on campus at UCCS in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Moon Pod is a 12X12X12x12 structure that plays the piece.The structure allows both the Sun and the Moon to cast shadows that slowly distort over time. Come sit and listen to the music unfold as the shadows drag across the ground.

