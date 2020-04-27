Michigan Family Declares the Sidewalk In Front of Their Home as a Monty Python ‘Ministry of Silly Walks’ Area

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liz Koto and her family have declared the sidewalk in front of their Grosse Pointe Shores, Michigan home as “The Jurisdiction of The Ministry of Silly Walks”. The area is indicated by entry and exit signs and requires those who pass through to walk with any variety of silly walks they desire. These walks are captured through Koto’s doorbell camera and posted under the name Yorkshire Silly Walks.

This wonderful gag is inspired by the classic 1970 sketch on Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Koto explained to WXYZ that the idea for this just came to her and her neighbors appreciate the opportunity to let go for a minute or two.

The reactions have been so uplifting, so joyful and so happy.

Here’s the original 1970 sketch.

via Nerdist