Wonderfully Creepy Illustrated Monsters Cleverly Inserted into Classic Works of Fine Art and Old Photos

Jasper St Aubyn West, aka Tailjar, an Australian artist who draws all sorts of fun cartoon monsters that he adds into real-world scenes, has hilariously inserted similar monsters into works of fine art and old photos. Similar to The Simpsons fine art mashups, the addition of these wonderfully creepy illustrations amusingly alters the context of the original. He originally started with an interpretation of “The Creation of Adam” by Michaelangelo and continued on from there.

I was doing a little housekeeping on the website here and decided to sketch up this monstrosity for my contact page…which triggered a bit of a downward spiral into ruining several other masterpieces while I was at it. …Scribbling on top of these priceless wonders seemed like a fun, quick way to get some drawing in.

via Sad and Useless