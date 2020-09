Fine Art Simpsons is a amusing Instagram account that combines colorful characters from The Simpsons with iconic pieces of fine art from across many centuries and genres. The existence of these cartoon personalities within the paintings often changes the context of the message and even brings often unrelatable, high-brow art to a far more relatable ground.

Lifeless images rendered in colourful goop.

