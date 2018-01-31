Hasbro Is Releasing a Cheaters Edition of Monopoly That Includes Handcuffs For Those Who Get Caught

– Stealing money from the bank – Placing a hotel on one of your pieces of property – Removing a hotel from someone else’s property – Taking an extra $100 in Monopoly money from the bank when you pass go. – Moving another player’s token instead of your own on your turn. – Giving someone less money than you owe them. – Collecting rent for someone else’s property

What can YOU get away with? The #Monopoly : Cheaters Edition Game just announced via @businessinsider . Avail Fall ‘18: https://t.co/c38yoSruLG #MonopolyCheater pic.twitter.com/IIN5uob5Zg

“We’ve finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans by encouraging them to partake in those iconic (yet sometimes unspoken) Monopoly moments that occur during family game nights,” says Berkowitz. “We’re excited to see what fans can get away with and how they’ll react to the new sneaky twists in the game.” ( read more )

Hasbro will be releasing a special cheaters edition of their classic Monopoly board game franchise sometime in fall 2018 that will come with handcuffs for players who are caught cheating. According to INSIDER , the game will encourage players to cheat and come with 15 cheat cards that ask them to carry out sneaky tasks behind their opponents’ backs.

