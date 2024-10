An Unusual Mono Tone Piano With a Single White Key

Musician Dušan Holý played the very unusual “Mono Tone Piano”, a tiny piano that has only a single white key. This unique piano was on display at the Rippen Piano Expo salon in Delft, The Netherlands.

Mono Tone Piano. one of the many “piano gadgets” in the Rippen pianos expo salon of my friend – piano tuner Pieter, located in Delft, The Netherlands.