Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mob of Mongooses Following Closely Behind a Baby Goat Hilariously Scatter When He Turns Around

by at on

An adorable baby goat named Abel at the Harnas Wildlife Foundation in Namibia, Africa, quite bravely stood his ground while a mob of very playful banded mongooses tried to chase him away. The little gang herpestes hilariously followed closely behind Able and then scattered when he turned around. The hircine youngster seemed to tolerate it for a bit but when he was done, he was really done. This was further in indicated by his gallup over to the nearest human.

Abel, our baby goat is standing his ground against the mongoose gang!

Here’s some footage of the mongooses playing by themselves. As evidenced by their impishly stubborn manners, it’s clear that they didn’t mean Abel any harm, they just can’t help but be the mischievous little creatures that they are.

via Caters




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP