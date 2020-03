Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Japanese mom Etoni Mama turns fried and boiled eggs into adorable cartoon characters. Etoni Mama is also a culinary artist in her own right and a published author.

The title is “Saiji-ki Foods For Children” This book is full of recipes that offer a fun and delicious take on seasonal and holiday dishes that pass on Japan’s food customs and culture to children.

via SoraNews24