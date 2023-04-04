New Mom Gracefully Ballet Dances With Her Baby

Dance teacher Gracie Holloway gracefully ballet danced with her new baby Ocean in a front-facing carrier on her chest. Holloway has been doing this since Ocean was two months old and is happy to do what she loves while spending time with her daughter.

Being able to kiss her sweet little face, letting her nap on my chest, and keeping her close when she just needs some Mama time – all while teaching or dancing – is so special to me and I will always cherish these moments of baby wearing

It looks like Ocean is learning to take after her talented mom.