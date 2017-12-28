Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair Go Crazy and Try to Kill Their Kids in the First ‘Mom and Dad’ Trailer

Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair star in this pitch-black horror comedy about a worldwide mass hysteria where, for 24 brutal hours, parents turn violently against their own children.

Momentum Pictures has released the first official trailer for Mom and Dad , an upcoming horror comedy film directed by Brian Taylor . The intense trailer follows Brent Ryan ( Nicolas Cage ) and Kendall Ryan ( Selma Blair ) as they, and other parents around the world, go crazy for 24 hours and want to kill their children. Mom and Dad is set to slash its way into theaters on January 19th, 2018.

