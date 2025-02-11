Vocal Cockatoo Barks at a Pair of Curious Puppies

Max, the incredibly vocal Moluccan cockatoo, and his Momager went for a walk outside when they came across two very curious puppies. Max politely said hello and asked a few questions at first, which spooked one of the dogs. He then barked a few times, which confused the other dog. They continued their walk until it got too cold to continue.

It’s always heartwarming to have a conversation with Max, and it’s easy to see that he understands the way to use language. So hard not to laugh when he asks his new friends “How I am?” rather than “How are you?”. But did Max forget how to speak doggatoo? Momager reminded him that dogs bark – but will Max speak to them in their own language?