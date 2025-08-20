What Would Happen If a Mole (Unit of Measurement) of Moles (Animal) Were Gathered Together All at Once

As part of their ongoing “What If?” series, Randall Munroe of xkcd and Henry Reich of MinutePhysics answered a viewer’s query as to what would happen if there were a mole (unit of measurement) of moles (animal).

Mole as a unit of molecular measurement is a giant number, specifically 602,214,076,000,000,000, 000,000 or 6.02214076×1023, and this many burrowing rodents gather would certainly be overwhelming to say the least.

If these moles were released onto the Earth’s surface, they’d fill it up to 80 kilometers deep — just about to the edge of space — or where the edge of space used to be before all the air was displaced by moles This smothering ocean of meat would wipe out most life on the planet and it would really mess up my iNaturalist wildlife-sighting stats. So doing this on Earth is not a good option.