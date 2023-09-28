A Modern Modular Mansion With Moveable Rooms

Architectural Digest met with legendary California architect Ed Niles at his famous Milton Sidney Malibu House, an ultra-modern modular mansion built in 1992, with rooms that can be moved to anywhere along the structure’s spine. Niles gave an informative tour of each room in the house, explaining the concept behind the house and how it was used.

