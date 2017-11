Argentinian textile artist Sol Kessler creates really beautiful embroidered pieces that originate with her own hand drawn illustrations . The image is then outlined in black thread , before Kessler adds color, texture and shade with a variety of threads and yarns. The effect is both traditional and modern at the same time. Kessler also offers embroidery classes at her Buenos Aires studio.

