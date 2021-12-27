What Modern Apps Might Look Like on Mac OS 9

Product designer and art director Michael Feeney has created “(mac)OStalgia”, a rather thought-provoking video that imagines what his 2021 workflow might look like if conducted on a 1990s Mac running OS 9. Using this equipment of the past, Feeney launched applications from a more modern era, such as Google, Spotify, Zoom, Slack, and Figma. In doing so, he notes the limitations of hardware from the past

How would have the same workflow looked like with the tools of today and the limitations of yesterday. macOS 9 meets modern software with unreliable internet, little disk storage and many more tech hiccups.