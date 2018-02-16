Soft Shells, A Brilliantly Quirky Photo Series of Models Wearing All the Clothing They Own at Once

I enjoy the mundane, habitual and borderline ritualistic underpinnings of our culture. I am interested in our struggle for independence and control within the greater limitations of prescribed social constraints. Through investigating our perceived individuality, I am also exploring concepts of consumerism, polarized culture and social class systems….I use humour and satire to make my work accessible to a wider audience in an attempt to create a space for social inquiry and critique for the relatively unconsidered patterns of society.

Canadian artist and photographer Libby Oliver has created a brilliantly quirky photo series entitled “ Soft Shells “, which features shots of nebulous figures obscured by the weight wearing their entire wardrobe at once. These photos were exhibited at the arc.hive gallery in Vancouver, BC, from January 5 through January 21, 2018. This project is very much in line with how Oliver describes her style.

