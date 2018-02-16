Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Soft Shells, A Brilliantly Quirky Photo Series of Models Wearing All the Clothing They Own at Once

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A post shared by Libby Oliver (@chewonthisart) on

Canadian artist and photographer Libby Oliver has created a brilliantly quirky photo series entitled “Soft Shells“, which features shots of nebulous figures obscured by the weight wearing their entire wardrobe at once. These photos were exhibited at the arc.hive gallery in Vancouver, BC, from January 5 through January 21, 2018. This project is very much in line with how Oliver describes her style.

I enjoy the mundane, habitual and borderline ritualistic underpinnings of our culture. I am interested in our struggle for independence and control within the greater limitations of prescribed social constraints. Through investigating our perceived individuality, I am also exploring concepts of consumerism, polarized culture and social class systems….I use humour and satire to make my work accessible to a wider audience in an attempt to create a space for social inquiry and critique for the relatively unconsidered patterns of society.

A post shared by Libby Oliver (@chewonthisart) on

A post shared by Libby Oliver (@chewonthisart) on

via CBC Arts, Konibi, swissmiss

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy