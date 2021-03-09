Hypnotic Macro Footage of M&M’s Melting in Water

Photographer Jens of Another Perspective, who previously filmed what snowflakes look like while melting in reverse, turned his macro lens to something sweeter. Jens put M&Ms in water and filmed as the hard candy shells dissolved, creating colorful halos around the chocolate center. This effect is rather hypnotic and somewhat psychedelic at the same time.

Everything you need is any camera, a tripod, a small fish tank, and a Petri with water. Put M&M’s inside and take images of how the candy is dissolving. Using different light source and angles will bring up creative images.