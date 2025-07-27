Chef Missy Robbins Gives a Tour of Her Three Renowned Italian Restaurants in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Michelin Star pasta chef Missy Robbins took Eater on a tour of her renowned trio of Italian restaurants in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She started at Lilia, where she showed how her famous malfadini pasta dish is made. She took the crew to Misi, where she talked about the beauty of having a small restaurant with a good, simple menu while preparing spinach tortellini and grilled artichokes.

The tour concluded with a visit to Robbins’ retail store/aperitif bar Misi Pasta, where she spoke about it being a convenient place in the neighborhood to pick up all the ingredients needed for a good pasta dinner.

Chef Missy Robbins is one of the biggest names in the world of pasta. Over the past 10 years, she’s shaped the Williamsburg, Brooklyn dining scene with her three culinary ventures: Italian restaurant Lilia, pasta bar Misi, and market Misipasta.

Robbins also talked about how she landed in Williamsburg after years of working and living in Manhattan and how she envisions the future of her business.

Williamsburg, I like to say, chose me. I never had any intention of being in Williamsburg. I cooked most of my formative years of cooking in Manhattan, and the dream was to sort of always have a restaurant in Lower Manhattan. And then this space came along. If anything, it actually seemed like an interesting opportunity. …You know, MISIPASTA is something that I can see in Manhattan that I would love to see in Manhattan and expand that brand, but I don’t dream about it anymore. It’s just like I’ve found success and I’m really content. And I like my little village here.