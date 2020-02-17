A Pull-Tab Flip Chart of Song Lyrics As They Might Be Misheard by Someone Who’s Hungry While at a Club

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist and comedienne Bec Hill (previously) created a hilarious flip chart with pull-tab illustrations of foods from deliberately mininterpreted lyrics in songs to specifically promote the BBC One show The Hit List.

Aptly entitled “When You’re in the Club and You’re Hungry…”, Hill shows how hunger takes over everything.

A follow up to “When you listen to the radio and you’re hungry…”! Made to promote The Hit List on BBCOne.

This is a follow-up to Hill’s equally funny “When You Listen to the Radio When You’re Hungry”

