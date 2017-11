As often it happens in nature all is apparently different but essentially the basic shapes are repeated with infinite declinations. The format, puts in relation objects from similar shape that have different functions.

Grazia Pompeo and Fulvio Pucciarelli of Tanello Production have created “ Mirror “, a short, colorful film that juxtaposes items that are very similar in shape, but are otherwise completely unrelated to one another.

