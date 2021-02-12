A Mint Mobile Faux Documentary About a Man Who Lost His Bitcoin Password Narrated by Ryan Reynolds

In an effort to promote his mobile phone service Mint Mobile, the extremely talented Ryan Reynolds narrated a faux documentary about a man named Alex Roland, who was an early investor in Bitcoin.

Roland, it seems bought $500 worth of Bitcoin in 2010. That small purchase from 11 years made Roland a multi-millionaire today. Sadly, Roland is unable to enjoy his wise investment as he can’t remember the password to his account, despite numerous days ruminating on it. Seeing Roland’s pain, Mint Mobile (and Reynolds) stepped in to help in whatever way they could.