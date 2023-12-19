CGP Grey Reviews Minnesota’s New State Flag

The ever-forthright commentator CGP Grey humorously reviewed the three final choices for Minnesota’s new state flag. Being that the state ranked last in his previous review of all 50 state flags, Grey welcomed the new versions and even picked his favorite.

Breaking flag news. Breaking flag news! Minnesota is redesigning her flag. …Minnesota asked for submissions, received thousands, out of which selected six, then thinned to three. One of which, to be picked as new before end of the year. Which of the three will it be?

These were the three finalists.

Soon after this video was released, Minnesota chose their new flag, which was designed and submitted by Andrew Prekker and, as it turns out, was the one that CGP Grey liked the most.