Miniaturist Explains Why She Prefers to Create Real Life Miniature Items Over Historical Museum Pieces

Kath Holden of Delph Miniatures in Bradford, Yorkshire is a very talented miniaturist who pulls no punches when talking about her preference for making 1/12th scale items that reflect real life rather than the historical museum pieces that other artists make. Holden stated that her pieces evoke a feeling of familiarity, while the others look like they belong in a palace. Holden runs the business with her mother, Margaret, who also prefers the more modern miniatures.

Our inspiration is not in resource books or museums, but physically around us, all the time, in our homes, in the shops of our home city, Bradford, and in the lives of our friends and family. …Although the majority of our food items would be suitable for any time period, we are one of the few manufacturers to produce modern day items.

Filmmaker Ellen Evans really captured the passion behind this unique family business in her short film “Life in Miniature”.

Inspired by the world around her, Kath’s creations are whimsical yet keenly observed, and a far cry from the genteel museum pieces that her contemporaries are producing. A proud Yorkshire woman, Kath reflects on her life and art as she carves a place for herself in the precious world of miniatures.

via Vimeo Staff Picks