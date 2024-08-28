Brooklyn Artists Create a Miniature Version of the Sidewalk Bed-Stuy Aquarium

The very creative filmmakers Deanna Director and Billy Hiller, who created “Eleven Madison Bark”, spent a fun Saturday making homemade merch and decorations for the Bed-Stuy Aquarium, a tiny sidewalk fish pond that was made using a leaky water hydrant and its cement surroundings.

Director and her team made a miniature version of the aquarium, t-shirts, a necklace featuring water from the hydrant, and a tiny billboard that can be rented, with the proceeds going to help fund the pond.

By now, you’ve probably heard of the famous Bed-Stuy Aquarium. We’re big fans so we wanted to make a little merch to help out.

The Bed-Stuy Aquarium

The aquarium was built by Hajj-Malik Lovick and Je-Quan Irving, both of whom wanted to bring the community and the world together.

It was a little dry, the place right there was dirty and my friend said, “What if we put fish in it?”. We then cleaned it out. …And then we put the fish in and from there we just grew, and grew and grew. It’s beautiful to see the kids come out. It’s beautiful to see people come from around the world

The Bed-Stuy Aquarium sits at on 408 Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.