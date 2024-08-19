Dog Celebrates 11th Birthday With a Gourmet Nine Course ‘Pup Up’ Tribute at ‘Eleven Madison Bark’

Filmmaking comedians Deanna Director and Billy Hiller created “Eleven Madison Bark”, a playful “pup up” tribute to the iconic New York City fine dining restaurant Eleven Madison Park to celebrate the 11th birthday of their adorable one-eared rescue dog Vincent Van Dog. Vincent was treated to a beautiful nine course meal that featured beautiful gourmet food designed and plated by director David Ma.

‘Eleven Madison Bark’ features a 9-course dog-friendly fine-dining menu from Amuse Bouche to Dessert. Vincent Van Dog, a one-eared rescue from Best Friends Animal Society, experiences how the other half lives, as TikTok famous Director & Food Artist David Ma plates and dazzles with each dish.

Vincent Evidently Goes Everywhere With Deanna