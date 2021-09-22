How to Build a Miniature 3D Printed Stonehenge

Model builder and artist Luke Towan of Boulder Creek Railroad, who makes tutorials showing how to create realistic scenery and models, shared all the steps behind building a remarkable miniature 3D printed replica of Stonehenge. This particular build is the 29th episode of his Realistic Scenery series.

Stonehenge is at least 5,000 years old and according to archaeological evidence, it was used as a burial site. For part of its long history but it’s also believed that it has been used for a ceremonial site, religious pilgrimage destination, final resting place for royalty and a memorial. And today i’ll be recreating this iconic location in HO scale.

Perhaps Spinal Tap‘s manager Ian Faith (Tony Hendra) should have consulted with Towan regarding scale before debuting their own miniature version of Stonehenge before thousands of fans.

via The Awesomer