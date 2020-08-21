A Beautiful Rendering of an Olive Green Mini Kart Made From the Fender of a Vintage Volkswagen Beetle

Aldekas Studio in Mexico created “Bugkart Wasowski”, an artistic rendering of an absolutely beautiful mini kart made out of a recycled fender from vintage Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle. The kart was finished in a beautiful olive green paint that not only gives it a retro feel but contrasts beautifully with the soft brown leather on the seat and handlebars along with the gleaming mirrors on the side. While this kart isn’t available to ride as of yet, the hope is that it will become a reality soon.

We previously wrote about clever minibikes that were also made out of Volkswagon Beetle fenders.

via My Modern Met