Nine Mini Cheetah Robots ‘Playing’ Like Little Children

In February 2019, researchers at MIT announced that they had developed a smaller, lighter and more agile version of their Cheetah quadrupedal robot that could do backflips.

Just seven months later, the researchers took nine of these incredible creations out onto the lawn of Killian Court to test them out. While the robots were always under human control, they appeared to be playing with each other on the grass like little children. An ad-hoc game of soccer popped up amongst some of the Cheetahs, while others were busy showing off their ramming skills, recovery skills and of course, their ability to do multiple backflips.