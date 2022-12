Mimicking Starling Does Perfect Imitation of R2-D2

An imprinted European starling named Jabber perfectly mimicked his human while sitting in her hand. This included phrases about himself, whistling, and a truly accurate R2-D2 impersonation.

Jabber is a 4-year-old human imprinted European Starling. Starlings are eerie mimics of human speech, as well as other sounds.