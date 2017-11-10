Laughing Squid

How to Build a Millennium Falcon Playhouse

by at on

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Two years ago, pastor Kyle Gilbert built an awesome custom Millennium Falcon playhouse for his kids. Gilbert refined the build since then and released a great new tutorial on how to build a much improved Star Wars playhouse for children to take over the galaxy in.

Unlike my previous build where I used pvc board for the ribbing, this time I wasn’t playing around. Cut some frame pieces out of some scrap wood I had laying around, and I used my little trick for drawing large circles to draw them out on the board before cutting them with a jigsaw.

I finished out the inner skin by spray painting the bottom side of the pvc sheet black, fitting it back under the frame, and securing it with screws. (read more)

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Millennium Falcon Playhouse

images via Kyle Gilbert

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

