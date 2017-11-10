How to Build a Millennium Falcon Playhouse

Two years ago, pastor Kyle Gilbert built an awesome custom Millennium Falcon playhouse for his kids. Gilbert refined the build since then and released a great new tutorial on how to build a much improved Star Wars playhouse for children to take over the galaxy in.

Unlike my previous build where I used pvc board for the ribbing, this time I wasn’t playing around. Cut some frame pieces out of some scrap wood I had laying around, and I used my little trick for drawing large circles to draw them out on the board before cutting them with a jigsaw.

I finished out the inner skin by spray painting the bottom side of the pvc sheet black, fitting it back under the frame, and securing it with screws. (read more)