bugsypie1120 shared a photo of some kiwis that were very cleverly carved into spitting images of the one-eyed Mike Wazowski from the 2001 animated Pixar film Monsters, Inc. Each of the Mikes had a different expression that ranged from smiling to goofy to even a bit creepy.

My personal favorite is the one with the creepy smile in the back.

Here’s the original Mike from the film.

via Born in Space