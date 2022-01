A Visual MIDI Piano Score Played For Each US State

Jessa of Hyperbolium created a visual MIDI piano score that plays a unique sound for each state in the United States. Jessa says that this was a piece of art that was relatively easy to make, but not easy to play.

Relatively low effort thing, was fun to make. I hope to make more midi art soon. No way in hell I can PLAY midi art in real time though.