Photographer Places a Microphone Next to Baby Red Squirrel Who Was Making Adorable Eating Sounds

Dani Connor, an “aspiring pro wildlife photographer” in Northern Sweden very cleverly placed a microphone next to a tiny baby red squirrel. Using the utmost care, Connor captured the adorable yummy sounds that the 7 week old Sciurus vulgaris made while chomping away on a delicious treat.

I put my microphone in front of a 7 week old baby red squirrel.

Connor is in the midst of gaining the trust of this and other baby squirrels from the same litter.

The baby squirrels have gained my full trust now. I will continue feeding them daily for 3-4 weeks. At 12 weeks old, they will become self dependent. Although, they will always be wild and free, I hope I will remain their friends. ? Can’t be a mum forever ? pic.twitter.com/cww2hAXE85 — Dani Connor Wild ? (@DaniConnorWild) June 24, 2020

Connor also takes incredible photos of squirrels as they jump high in the air.