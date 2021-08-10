A 3D Animated Size Comparison of Microorganisms

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios created a fascinating 3D animation that reimagined the size of viruses, atoms, molecules, blood cells, and other microorganisms on a much larger scale and compared them in regard to each other and to familiar reference points and landscapes that he’s used in previous comparisons.

How would viruses, molecules or other microorganisms be if the atoms were a few centimeters in diameter? This video shows the different sizes of the micro world on a more familiar scale so that we have an idea of the enormous differences that there is.