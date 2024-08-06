The Microlino, A Tiny Swiss Electric Bubble Vehicle

Aging Wheels traveled to Switzerland to drive a Microlino, a tiny bubble vehicle reminiscent of the 1960s BMW Isetta microcar that stands on its own in terms of clever design. The front of the car opens to let the driver in and the back of the car is a storage hatchback.

While it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of a luxury car, the Microlino is fully electric and can fit into the tiniest of parking spaces. Aging Wheels was quite delighted with the vehicle, unfortunately it’s only available for purchase in Europe.

It has four-wheel independent suspension four- wheel disc brakes it does not have antilock brakes or power steering. ….And no it doesn’t have features like cruise control or collision avoidance this is a pretty basic micro…this right here is not a cup holder, this is where your infotainment system goes. It’s a Bluetooth speaker and you got a USB port right there to keep it charged. How cute is this?

via Miss Cellania