Michael Shannon Gives a Detailed Tour of His Home Inside a Converted Church in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Actor Michael Shannon welcomed Architectural Digest inside his home in Red Hook, Brooklyn, that he shares with his two daughters. The duplex, which sits inside a converted church, was beautifully designed by Colleen Newell of The INbtwn Studios. Newell used calming colors, antique rugs from Shannon’s family, and soft lighting to create a cozy sanctuary for Shannon and his girls.

Instantly drawn to its warmth and intimate size, Shannon knew it was the perfect space for him and his two daughters. With the help of interior designer Colleen Newell of The Inbtwn Studios, he created a cozy home inspired by his grandmother’s antique collection amassed during her years in Turkey. ….Shannon’s family history is woven throughout, creating the soulful, meditative retreat he envisioned.