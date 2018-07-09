Laughing Squid

How Michael Scott’s Bumbling Style of Management in ‘The Office’ Made Him an Effective Leader

Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of Screenprism evaluated the performance of Michael Scott, the bumbling manager of The Office. They took in to account his unfiltered speech, fun loving nature and his people pleasing childlike behavior while noting that these attributes sound ineffective, they actually inspired the employees to manage themselves in an efficient, professional manner.

The starting premise of the office is that Michael Scott is pretty much the worst boss ever. He’s incompetent, inappropriate and downright offensive with the attention span of a toddler and a feeble grasp on reality. Yet shockingly Michael’s tactics produce consistently strong returns for the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin paper company.


