A Hilarious SCTV Sketch That Shows How Busy Vocalist Michael McDonald Was in the 1970s and 1980s

A hilarious SCTV sketch from 1981 showed just how busy Michael McDonald, the inimitable blue eyed soul singer, was in the 1970s and 1980s, working as a session vocalist for so many artists at the time.

Using the recording of the classic “Yacht Rock” song “Ride Like the Wind” by Christopher Cross as an example, comedian Rick Moranis so seamlessly played the role of a harried McDonald.

Michael McDonald Talks About Seeing the SCTV Sketch

McDonald talked to musician Rick Beato about working with Christopher Cross, recording the song, and seeing the SCTV sketch when he was really high.

I remember thinking that guy really looks familiar and it was Rick Moranis as me doing this, going into the studios and they’re playing Christopher’s song and I thought I’m losing it, you know, that’s what’s happening? I’m having hallucinations, you know that stuff was stronger than I thought, you know, and then it as it played out I realized this is SCTV and it’s a skit. Thank God for that.

