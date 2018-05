INSIDER met up with special effects artist Joel Harlow to find out how Michael B. Jordan‘s intense Killmonger makeup process was created for the Marvel film, Black Panther.

To play Killmonger in “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan had to be covered in 3,000 prosthetic dots. Makeup artist Joel Harlow created Killmonger’s hashmarks for the movie. The FX artist designed each in a mold, which was made from a glue-like material to stick to Jordan’s skin.