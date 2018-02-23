Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Michael B. Jordan Answers Questions About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

On a knock out episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan talked about his life and ate progressively spicy wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.

Movie star Michael B. Jordan has the Midas touch with roles—from cult favorites like The Wire and Friday Night Lights, to films like Creed and Black Panther, the actor seems to only get better with age. But how is he with hot food? Find out as MBJ battles through the wings of death, opening up about his hangouts with Jay Z, his 7-11 snack hacks, and more as he succumbs to the Scovilles.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP