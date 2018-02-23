Michael B. Jordan Answers Questions About His Life While Eating Progressively Spicy Wings

On a knock out episode of the First We Feast series, Hot Ones, Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan talked about his life and ate progressively spicy wings while being interviewed by Sean Evans.
Movie star Michael B. Jordan has the Midas touch with roles—from cult favorites like The Wire and Friday Night Lights, to films like Creed and Black Panther, the actor seems to only get better with age. But how is he with hot food? Find out as MBJ battles through the wings of death, opening up about his hangouts with Jay Z, his 7-11 snack hacks, and more as he succumbs to the Scovilles.