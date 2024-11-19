A Comprehensive Compilation of Celebrities Who Appeared As Guest Stars on ‘Miami Vice’

Miami Vice Remastered put together a comprehensive compilation of actors, musicians, athletes, and models who appeared as guest stars on at least one episode within the five seasons of Miami Vice. For many of them who were lesser known at the time, these roles served to put them on a national stage, where they would find future fame.

The show included actors and actresses as well as musicians, celebrities, and athletes. Throughout the show’s run most guest actors/actresses appeared once, while others appeared multiple times. At that time these actors and actresses were mostly unknown when they first guest appeared on the show, now they are some of the most widely known actors, actresses, and celebrities.

We previously posted about photographer Daniel Holland‘s project to document a comprehensive list of actors on ‘Miami Vice’.

Thanks Chip Beale!