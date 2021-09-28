A Calming Desk Toy Made of Polished Aluminum Discs That Gives the Illusion of Fluid Movement When Spun

Mezmoglobe has created the Mezmoglobe Liquid, a wonderfully calming desk toy that’s made of stacked, polished aluminum discs that, when spun, give the optical illusion of fluid movement. The speed at which the toy is spun and the angle at which it is view can offer different visual effects.

A carefully designed complex shape body that presents a truly mind bending optical illusion while spinning. A simple twist will reveal surprising effects of flowing pixels and liquid-like movements. …Designed to spin on any desk or flat surface. The solid body and smooth finish make it very pleasant to interact with. It spins silently so you won’t be bothering anyone around.

Mezmoglobe is currently raising funds through Indegogo to bring this toy to market.

We run our own machining workshop and produce our products locally. This is our passion, our hobby, and our job. With every project, we try to bring something new to the World and Indiegogo is an amazing platform to do that. Our supporters get the best price and a unique chance to follow the whole manufacturing process.

via The Awesomer