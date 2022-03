French Musician MEZERG Performs Next to the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn at Sunset

While on his world tour, the very creative French musician MEZERG performed his original song “Brooklyn, 5 pm” while sitting next to the Williamsburg Bridge at sunset. This unique spot on the roof at 325 Kent Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn was chosen by his friends in the building.

(translated) Thanks to Valentin and Salomé for giving me access to this spot