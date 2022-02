A Heavy Metal Cover of Dire Strait’s ‘Sultans of Swing’

Leo Moracchioli of Frog Leap Studios partnered with fellow musician Mary Spender to perform a badass heavy metal cover of the Dire Straits song “Sultans of Swing”. The pair traded off vocals, guitar licks, and even funny looks during the song. When it was all over, however, Spender left with a simple “Alright, bye”

Thanks Jason Laskodi!