Meowdulator, A Hilarious Cat Guitar Pedal That Meows

Emily the Harp Lady tried out the Meowdulator, a feline-themed guitar pedal that meows like a cat when strings are played or plucked. Needless to say, Emily had a ball, trying different strings, and different instruments to see how the Meowdulator would react.

Bs Music Shop Meowdulator is a cat guitar pedal that meows. Today I try it on guitar, harp, and synth

The pedal, which was created by B’s Music Shop in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, will be available for purchase in or around July of 2024.

Other Artists Tried Out the Pedal

Guitarist Get Offset tried out the pedal too and found it just as hilarious as Emily the Harp Lady.

When Brian from B’s Music Shop told me he was working on a pedal that was like nothing that had ever existed, I was intrigued. But I definitely wasn’t prepared. The Meowdulator, a Cat Synth Guitar Pedal designed and built by Cusack Music, offers 8 unique cat voice modes. I don’t know what else you want to know about it. It’s monophonic, and it’s hilarious.