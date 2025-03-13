The Visionary Meow Wolf Collective Is Bringing Their Immersive Art Exhibition to New York City

The Meow Wolf Collective is bringing their visionary art exhibition to The Seaport in New York City. As with their previous projects, this will be a permanent exhibition that features immersive art, storytelling, and interactive projects by local artists within the framework of the project. This will be their seventh city installation.

Meow Wolf is coming to New York City. Our seventh exhibition will lie in the piers of Manhattan’s historic Seaport neighborhood. With its rich history and cultural transformation over the years, it’s the perfect site to open a brand new portal. Think of this exhibit as a BEC–but the bacon is phenomenal artists, the egg is an unforgettable experience, and the cheese is YOU!

Meow Wolf is dedicated to working with local artists to ensure each exhibition reflects the heart of its host city. Meow Wolf New York will be a love letter to the stories, people, and artistic spirit that make the city an unmatched cultural powerhouse. The theme, opening date, and more details are still to come.