Guitarist Plays 25 Menacing Heavy Metal Guitar Riffs

Multi-instrumentalist Andrea Boccarusso, who is known for playing historic guitar sequences, impressively continued the trend with 25 menacing riffs from heavy metal and other hard rock songs.

Here’s the list of the songs and the artists who originally played these riffs.

Autopsy – Torn From the Womb Ghost – Cirice Burzum – Dunkelheit Electric Wizard – Dopethrone Celtic Frost – Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh Behemoth – Ov Fire and the Void Blus Aut Nord – Epitome XIII Immolation – Close to a World Below Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath Opeth – Heir Apparent Slayer – Divine Intervention Alice in Chains – Frogs Hooded Menace – Never Cross the Dead Silent Hill – October 41 KYPCK – 1917 Forgotten Tomb – Hurt Yourself and the Ones You Love Diablo 2 OST – Tristram Demons & Wizards – Diabolic Entombed – Chief Rebel Angel Marduk – The Devil’s Song Death – Out of Touch Necrophobic – Awakening … Iced Earth – Iced Earth Omega Massif – Ursus Arctos Casual Original Evil Riff