Guitarist Plays 25 Menacing Heavy Metal Guitar Riffs

Multi-instrumentalist Andrea Boccarusso, who is known for playing historic guitar sequences, impressively continued the trend with 25 menacing riffs from heavy metal and other hard rock songs.
Here’s the list of the songs and the artists who originally played these riffs.
Autopsy – Torn From the Womb
Ghost – Cirice
Burzum – Dunkelheit
Electric Wizard – Dopethrone
Celtic Frost – Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh
Behemoth – Ov Fire and the Void
Blus Aut Nord – Epitome XIII
Immolation – Close to a World Below
Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
Opeth – Heir Apparent
Slayer – Divine Intervention
Alice in Chains – Frogs
Hooded Menace – Never Cross the Dead
Silent Hill – October 41
KYPCK – 1917
Forgotten Tomb – Hurt Yourself and the Ones You Love
Diablo 2 OST – Tristram
Demons & Wizards – Diabolic
Entombed – Chief Rebel Angel
Marduk – The Devil’s Song
Death – Out of Touch
Necrophobic – Awakening …
Iced Earth – Iced Earth
Omega Massif – Ursus Arctos
Casual Original Evil Riff