Guitarist Plays 25 Menacing Heavy Metal Guitar Riffs

Multi-instrumentalist Andrea Boccarusso, who is known for playing historic guitar sequences, impressively continued the trend with 25 menacing riffs from heavy metal and other hard rock songs.

Menacing Riffs

Here’s the list of the songs and the artists who originally played these riffs.

Autopsy – Torn From the Womb

Ghost – Cirice

Burzum – Dunkelheit

Electric Wizard – Dopethrone

Celtic Frost – Dying God Coming Into Human Flesh

Behemoth – Ov Fire and the Void

Blus Aut Nord – Epitome XIII

Immolation – Close to a World Below

Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

Opeth – Heir Apparent

Slayer – Divine Intervention

Alice in Chains – Frogs

Hooded Menace – Never Cross the Dead

Silent Hill – October 41

KYPCK – 1917

Forgotten Tomb – Hurt Yourself and the Ones You Love

Diablo 2 OST – Tristram

Demons & Wizards – Diabolic

Entombed – Chief Rebel Angel

Marduk – The Devil’s Song

Death – Out of Touch

Necrophobic – Awakening …

Iced Earth – Iced Earth

Omega Massif – Ursus Arctos

Casual Original Evil Riff

