A Melodic Medieval Cover of ‘Pumped Up Kicks’

Bardcore band Hildegard von Blingin’ performed a wonderfully melodic cover of the Foster the People song “Pumped Up Kicks” in a traditional medieval style as arranged by Cornelius Link. The lyrics were also modified to fit the era of the music.

All ye bully-rooks with your buskin boots (All the other kids with the pumped up kicks)

Best ye go, best ye go Outrun my bow (You’d better run, better run, out run my gun)

All ye bully-rooks with your buskin boots (All the other kids with the pumped up kicks)

Best ye go, best ye go, faster than mine arrow (You’d better run, better run, faster than my bullet)

Here’s a instrumental version of the Medieval cover.

Here’s the original version of the song.

via The Awesomer