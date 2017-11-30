An Ingenious Hand-Cranked Device That Releases the Right Amount of Alcohol to Fill a Shot Glass

A device to produce precision shots, this machine uses a peristaltic pump which draws liquid up through a soft tube and deposits it into a teardrop-shaped separatory funnel, from which it can then be released into a waiting glass

