An Ingenious Hand-Cranked Device That Releases the Right Amount of Alcohol to Fill a Shot Glass

Artist and maker Benjamin Cowden, who previously invented a brilliant hand-cranked cocktail shaking contraption, has created an absolutely ingenious steampunk-style hand-cranked device that uses a peristaltic pump to measure out and release exactly the right amount of alcohol needed to fill a single shot glass.
A device to produce precision shots, this machine uses a peristaltic pump which draws liquid up through a soft tube and deposits it into a teardrop-shaped separatory funnel, from which it can then be released into a waiting glass
