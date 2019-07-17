Incredible Mechanical Digital Cutout Collages

Artist Giuseppe Ragazzini has created a series of wonderfully amusing, mechanical collage artwork featuring digital cutouts of masterpiece paintings and photos. In the process of crafting his art, Ragazzini also developed Mixerpiece, an app of his own invention.

Mixerpiece is a sort of digital magnetic board, with more than 200 items and shapes which you can use and combine to create new works of art while learning art history. In fact, all of the items you can play with and mix together are taken from some of the greatest masterpieces of all times.